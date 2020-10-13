CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 40,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,976. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

