Crust Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00059354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded up 19% against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

