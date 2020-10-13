CVCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,588.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $542,939.20 and approximately $18,588.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00272506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00098898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.01475869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00156507 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

