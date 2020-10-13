CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $82,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

