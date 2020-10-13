Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $33.40 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

