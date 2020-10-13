Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $33.40 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit