Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.29 and a beta of 1.59.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
