Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

