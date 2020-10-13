Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.29 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

