Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.29 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
