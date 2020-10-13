David Brown Buys 26 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider David Brown bought 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

Go-Ahead Group stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 551.50 ($7.21). The stock had a trading volume of 129,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 866.41. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). Research analysts predict that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0008091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,612 ($21.06).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.