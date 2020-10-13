Dawson James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $11.06 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 139,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,848,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,794,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

