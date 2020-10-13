Decentraland Price Hits $0.0766 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $113.67 million and approximately $28.09 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041114 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.04854153 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,313,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,582,315 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

