Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

DAL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 783,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $206,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

