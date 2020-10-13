Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $44.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 769,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,803,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

