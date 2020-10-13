Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 783,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803,648. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.