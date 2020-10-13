Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.56 ($57.12).

DAI stock opened at €49.01 ($57.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.89. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

