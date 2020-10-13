Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3,668.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 498,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 485,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 207.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.