Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $30.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -662.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

