Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

