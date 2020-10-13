Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

DPW opened at €41.30 ($48.59) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.88 and its 200 day moving average is €32.08.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

