Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Trading Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 17,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 50,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares by 3,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000.

