Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.78. Approximately 270,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 640,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $283,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

