Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.