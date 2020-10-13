Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT Raised to $3.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,982,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

