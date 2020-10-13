Donaldson’s (DCI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:DCI opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donaldson by 50.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 134,345 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 132,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donaldson by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,097,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,591,000 after buying an additional 88,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

