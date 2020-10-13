Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.44 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $362.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

