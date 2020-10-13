Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE DBL opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

