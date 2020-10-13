DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.45 ($41.71).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.47. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.