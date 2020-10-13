Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $50.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Vertical Group downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

NYSE:DY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 10,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 464,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

