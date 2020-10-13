easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 559.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.