easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 559.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

