easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Insiders have bought a total of 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770 over the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

