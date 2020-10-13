easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
