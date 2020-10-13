EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get EHang alerts:

NASDAQ:EH opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. EHang has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.