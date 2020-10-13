Eidoo Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.47 or 0.04833981 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00032065 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

