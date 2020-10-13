El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

