Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 63.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 67.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. 143,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.