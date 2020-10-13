Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.