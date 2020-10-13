Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.