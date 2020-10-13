Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.
Shares of ENDP opened at $4.47 on Friday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
