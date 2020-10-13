Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.47 on Friday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

