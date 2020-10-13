Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

TSE ESI remained flat at $C$0.55 on Tuesday. 266,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

