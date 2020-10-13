Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. The Walt Disney makes up 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

