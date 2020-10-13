Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Separately, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.