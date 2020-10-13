Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

