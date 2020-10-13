Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nikola by 6,177.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NKLA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 382,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,837. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

