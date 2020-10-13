Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $253.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

