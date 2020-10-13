Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.95.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $151.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

