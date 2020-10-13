EventChain (EVC) Price Up 11.7% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. EventChain has a market cap of $280,803.42 and approximately $4,949.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last week, EventChain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.03 or 0.04842955 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

