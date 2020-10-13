Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 266.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. 46,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,059. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

