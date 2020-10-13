EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVRAZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

