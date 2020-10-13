Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 845,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

