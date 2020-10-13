Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.01. The company had a trading volume of 747,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.