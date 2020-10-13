Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

FRT traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. 13,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.89. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

