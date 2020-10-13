FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.14

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $275.14 and last traded at $274.33, with a volume of 67584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

