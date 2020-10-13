First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $1.62 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69.

About First Quantum Minerals

