First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.56.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.5086343 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

